Ben Affleck & Shauna Sexton Make a Fast Food Run Together Amid Romance Rumors!

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton are hanging out together once again!

The 46-year-old Justice League actor and the 22-year-old Playboy model were spotted going through the drive-thru at a Jack In The Box on Sunday (August 19) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ben was first seen grabbing dinner with Shauna on Friday (August 17), prompting rumors that he and Lindsay Shookus had split. The pair have not been photographed together in weeks.

In the wake of Ben and Shauna‘s dinner together, Lindsay deleted her Instagram.