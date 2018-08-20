Top Stories
Ben Affleck &amp; Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Kylie Jenner Elaborates As to Why She Kept Her Entire Pregnancy a Secret

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 1:48 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Gets His White T-Shirt Soaking Wet in the Ocean

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s white t-shirt is totally see through after taking a dip in the ocean!

The 43-year-old actor was playing beach volleyball on Sunday (August 19) with a large group of pals in Malibu, Calif.

Between games, Leo took a break to take a dip in the ocean, and soaked his t-shirt instead of taking the shirt off for his swim.

Leonardo is currently filming for his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Be sure to check out the photos of Leo in costume on set if you missed it!

