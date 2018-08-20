Top Stories
Mon, 20 August 2018 at 9:12 pm

Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag Bring Their Son to MTV VMAs 2018!

Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag Bring Their Son to MTV VMAs 2018!

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag pose for a photo with their baby boy Gunner while walking the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The married couple stepped out at the event to reunite with the cast of The Hills. They teased on the red carpet that a big announcement is coming during the show.

“Everything might happen tonight at the #VMAs … #TheHills,” Spencer teased on his Instagram account.

10+ pictures inside of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag on the carpet…

