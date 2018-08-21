Top Stories
Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 12:59 pm

Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Madonna has released a statement in response to the backlash over her tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment,” Madonna posted on Instagram.

She continued, “Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼.”

Viewers were slamming Madonna on social media over the speech as it spoke more about her life than Aretha‘s life and legacy.
Just Jared on Facebook
madonna aretha franklin tribute backlash 01
madonna aretha franklin tribute backlash 02
madonna aretha franklin tribute backlash 03
madonna aretha franklin tribute backlash 04
madonna aretha franklin tribute backlash 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aretha Franklin, Madonna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr