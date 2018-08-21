Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Madonna has released a statement in response to the backlash over her tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment,” Madonna posted on Instagram.

She continued, “Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼.”

Viewers were slamming Madonna on social media over the speech as it spoke more about her life than Aretha‘s life and legacy.