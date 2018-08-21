Taylor Swift Breaks Record for Highest-Grossing Tour Ever for a Female Artist!

Taylor Swift has broken the record for the highest-grossing U.S. tour for a woman… a record that she previously held!

The 28-year-old entertainer is currently on the road for the reputation Stadium Tour and the 27 domestic dates so far have grossed $191.1 million, according to Billboard.

Taylor previously set the record for the biggest tour with the 1989 Tour, which grossed $181.5 million in the U.S.

1,489,904 people have paid to attend Taylor‘s shows so far on this tour and all 27 dates have been sold out. 11 more shows remain in the U.S. leg and seven dates remain outside of the country.

Congratulations to Taylor on this massive accomplishment!