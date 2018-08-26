Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Arrive for Their Party to Reveal Sex of Upcoming Baby!

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary found out the sex of their baby last night!

The couple, who are expecting their second child together, held a party at Catch LA on Saturday night (August 25) to reveal the news.

Robin and April found out they’re having another daughter! They welcomed Mia six months ago.

Congrats again to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their upcoming baby girl!

Be sure to check out the photos of the couple en route to their party below…