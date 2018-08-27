Jessica Chastain's 'Eve' Replaces Controversial Director After Assault Accusations

Jessica Chastain‘s upcoming film Eve has gotten a new director after facing backlash for their original choice.

Matthew Newton dropped out of the indie action movie after he was faced with accusations of assault and domestic violence dating back to 2007.

His decision to leave the film was spurred on by a petition asking Jessica to remove him from the project amid the accusations, which included “two unprovoked assaults” against his then-fiancee Rachael Taylor.

Matthew has been replaced by Tate Taylor, who directed Jessica‘s 2011 Oscar nominated The Help.

In addition to starring in the film, Jessica will also produce.