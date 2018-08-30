Henry Cavill & Tom Cruise Hit Beijing for 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' Chinese Premiere!

Henry Cavill, director Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg and Tom Cruise hit the stage together at the premiere of their film Mission: Impossible – Fallout held at The Ancestral Temple on Wednesday (August 29) in Beijing, China.

“Making a ‘Mission Impossible‘ is very much like watching a ‘Mission Impossible‘,” Christopher joked at the event.

Tom, 56, described the film as “incredibly dynamic,” telling the audience they were going to see the characters “ride motorcycles over 100 miles an hour,” “drive cars over 100 miles an hour” and “skydive from 25,000 feet.”

That same day, Henry and Simon were dressed more casual to promote Mission: Impossible – Fallout at a press junket at The Peninsula Hotel.

The sixth episode of the franchise so far has earned roughly US$538 million in worldwide box office returns. The film is scheduled for release in Chinese cinemas on August 31!