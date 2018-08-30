Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 12:00 pm

Henry Cavill & Tom Cruise Hit Beijing for 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' Chinese Premiere!

Henry Cavill & Tom Cruise Hit Beijing for 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' Chinese Premiere!

Henry Cavill, director Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg and Tom Cruise hit the stage together at the premiere of their film Mission: Impossible – Fallout held at The Ancestral Temple on Wednesday (August 29) in Beijing, China.

“Making a ‘Mission Impossible‘ is very much like watching a ‘Mission Impossible‘,” Christopher joked at the event.

Tom, 56, described the film as “incredibly dynamic,” telling the audience they were going to see the characters “ride motorcycles over 100 miles an hour,” “drive cars over 100 miles an hour” and “skydive from 25,000 feet.”

That same day, Henry and Simon were dressed more casual to promote Mission: Impossible – Fallout at a press junket at The Peninsula Hotel.

The sixth episode of the franchise so far has earned roughly US$538 million in worldwide box office returns. The film is scheduled for release in Chinese cinemas on August 31!
Just Jared on Facebook
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 01
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 02
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 03
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 04
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 05
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 06
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 07
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 08
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 09
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 10
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 11
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 12
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 13
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 14
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 15
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 16
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 17
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 18
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 19
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 20
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 21
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 22
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 23
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 24
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 25
henry cavill tom cruise hit beijing for mission impossible fallout chinese premiere 26

Credit: Yanshan Zhang, Emmanuel Wong; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christopher McQuarrie, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Tom Cruise

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr