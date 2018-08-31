Fantasia Barrino Performs 'Precious Lord' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch Now

Fantasia Barrino just gave a powerful performance during Aretha Franklin‘s funeral.

The 34-year-old singer took to the stage during the funeral service on Friday (August 31) held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

Fantasia honored Aretha with a performance of her songs “Precious Lord” and “You’ve Got a Friend” and even kicked her shoes off before singing!

“Rest Well My Queen and know that we will never forget you #ArethaFranklin #Queen #SoulSinger #Love #Respect @andreas_dsigns Thank You for helping me bring my vision together,” Fantasia wrote on her Instagram.

Check out Fantasia‘s entire performance below…