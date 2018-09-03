Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Bare Their Hot Bodies in Sardinia

Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez soak up the sun while hanging out on a private yacht on Monday (September 3) in Sardinia, Italy.

The 33-year-old soccer star put his ripped body on display while wearing just a pair of short swim trunks. He was seen cuddling up to Georgina and flaunting some PDA while relaxing on the yacht.

Georgina posted a photo from the boat and captioned it by saying how nice it feels to be hugging her man.

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 3, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

