Tilda Swinton & Naomi Watts Support Willem Dafoe at 'At Eternity's Gate' Venice Premiere

Tilda Swinton and Naomi Watts hit the red carpet at the premiere of At Eternity’s Gate during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Monday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

The film’s star Willem Dafoe walked the carpet with his wife Giada Colagrande.

Willem was joined by co-stars Mads Mikkelsen, Mathieu Amalric, and Emmanuelle Seigner, as well as director Julian Schnabel. The new movie follows the final days of artist Vincent Van Gogh.

More stars in attendance at the premiere included Chloe Sevigny, Diego Luna, and Taika Waititi.

FYI: Tilda is wearing a Schiaparelli Couture dress. Naomi is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress. Chloe is wearing a Chanel dress.