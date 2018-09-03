Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 3:36 pm

Tilda Swinton & Naomi Watts Support Willem Dafoe at 'At Eternity's Gate' Venice Premiere

Tilda Swinton & Naomi Watts Support Willem Dafoe at 'At Eternity's Gate' Venice Premiere

Tilda Swinton and Naomi Watts hit the red carpet at the premiere of At Eternity’s Gate during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Monday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

The film’s star Willem Dafoe walked the carpet with his wife Giada Colagrande.

Willem was joined by co-stars Mads Mikkelsen, Mathieu Amalric, and Emmanuelle Seigner, as well as director Julian Schnabel. The new movie follows the final days of artist Vincent Van Gogh.

More stars in attendance at the premiere included Chloe Sevigny, Diego Luna, and Taika Waititi.

FYI: Tilda is wearing a Schiaparelli Couture dress. Naomi is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress. Chloe is wearing a Chanel dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 01
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 02
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 03
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 04
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 05
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 06
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 07
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 08
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 09
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 10
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 11
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 12
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 13
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 14
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 15
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 16
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 17
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 18
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 19
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 20
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 21
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 22
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 23
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 24
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 25
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 26
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 27
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 28
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 29
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 30
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 31
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 32
tilda swinton naomi watts willem dafoe at eternitys gate venice premiere 33

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Chloe Sevigny, Diego Luna, Emmanuelle Seigner, Giada Colagrande, Julian Schnabel, Mads Mikkelsen, Mathieu Amalric, Naomi Watts, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr