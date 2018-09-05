Shailene Woodley Poses for Pictures at Deauville Photo Call

Shailene Woodley poses for photos at a photo call during the 2018 Deauville Film Festival on Wednesday (September 5) in Deauville, France.

The 26-year-old Big Little Lies actress is set to receive the Rising Star award at the festival this year. Elle Fanning also received the same honor during the film festival.

FYI: Shailene is wearing an entire Salvatore Ferragamo look at the photo call.

