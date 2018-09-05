Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 11:02 am

Shailene Woodley Poses for Pictures at Deauville Photo Call

Shailene Woodley Poses for Pictures at Deauville Photo Call

Shailene Woodley poses for photos at a photo call during the 2018 Deauville Film Festival on Wednesday (September 5) in Deauville, France.

The 26-year-old Big Little Lies actress is set to receive the Rising Star award at the festival this year. Elle Fanning also received the same honor during the film festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shailene Woodley

FYI: Shailene is wearing an entire Salvatore Ferragamo look at the photo call.

Check out all the photos from Shailene Woodley’s photo call at the film festival…
Photos: Wenn
