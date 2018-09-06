Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 8:00 am

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Step Out on Romantic Date Night

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Step Out on Romantic Date Night

Cindy Crawford flashes a smile as she and Rande Gerber leave dinner on Tuesday night (September 4) in New York City.

The 52-year-old model went makeup-free in a yellow sundress while the 56-year-old businessman stayed cool in a gray polo shirt and jeans for their low key date night.

The following morning, Cindy looked super chic in a neon pink suit as she headed to a meeting.

Cindy was recently spotted working up a sweat as she hit a gym with daughter Kaia Gerber!
