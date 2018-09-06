Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

Bradley Cooper & Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 12:59 am

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Hot Pink Hair at Elle's NYFW Party!

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Hot Pink Hair at Elle's NYFW Party!

Ncki Minaj looks so hot stepping out for the NYFW Kick-Off Party hosted by E!, Elle Magazine, and IMG Models on Wednesday night (September 5) in New York City.

The 35-year-old rapper debuted her new pink hair while showing off some skin in a silk yellow blazer, tiny black shorts, and thigh-high boots as she hung out with Elle‘s Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia at the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

Also stepping out for the party was a very pregnant model Slick Woods along with fellow models Olivia Culpo, Shaun Ross, Eric Rutherford, Coco Rocha, and Shanina Shaik.

Other stars included Francia Raisa, Amanda Steele, Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran, Lizzo, Emily Robinson, along with Evan Rossvan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.

FYI: Nicki is wearing an Off White jacket.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 01
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 02
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 03
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 04
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 05
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 06
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 07
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 08
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 09
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 10
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 11
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 12
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 13
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 14
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 15
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 16
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 17
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 18
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 19
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 20
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 21
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 22
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 23
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 24
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 25
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 26
nicki minaj shows off hot pink hair at elle nyfw party 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, amanda steele, Angela Sarafyan, Ashlee Simpson, Coco Rocha, Emily Robinson, Eric Rutherford, Evan Ross, Francia Raisa, Karrueche Tran, Lizzo, Nina Garcia, Olivia Culpo, Pregnant Celebrities, Shanina Shaik, Shaun Ross, Slick Woods, Victor Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump slams Nike over their new Colin Kaepernick ad - TMZ
  • Keith Powers has landed his first post-Famous in Love role - Just Jared Jr
  • Geoffrey Owens speaks out over Trader Joe's job- TooFab
  • Fans weigh in on the new The Bachelor pick - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This YouTuber is celebrating nine million subscribers - Just Jared Jr