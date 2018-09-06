Nicki Minaj Shows Off Hot Pink Hair at Elle's NYFW Party!

Ncki Minaj looks so hot stepping out for the NYFW Kick-Off Party hosted by E!, Elle Magazine, and IMG Models on Wednesday night (September 5) in New York City.

The 35-year-old rapper debuted her new pink hair while showing off some skin in a silk yellow blazer, tiny black shorts, and thigh-high boots as she hung out with Elle‘s Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia at the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

Also stepping out for the party was a very pregnant model Slick Woods along with fellow models Olivia Culpo, Shaun Ross, Eric Rutherford, Coco Rocha, and Shanina Shaik.

Other stars included Francia Raisa, Amanda Steele, Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran, Lizzo, Emily Robinson, along with Evan Rossvan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.

FYI: Nicki is wearing an Off White jacket.

