Fri, 07 September 2018 at 11:31 pm

Matthew McConaughey Couples Up With Camila Alves at 'White Boy Rick' Party

Matthew McConaughey Couples Up With Camila Alves at 'White Boy Rick' Party

Matthew McConaughey got support from wife Camila Alves at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 48-year-old actor stepped out at a celebration following the premiere of his upcoming flick White Boy Rick on Friday night (September 7) at the RBC House in Toronto, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew McConaughey

Matthew was joined at the event by his co-stars Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, RJ Cyler and Jonathan Majors, who was celebrating his birthday.

White Boy Rick follows a teenager who became an undercover informant for the FBI in the 1980s and was ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison.

The film hits theaters on September 14th.

Photos: Sonia Recchia, Getty Images for RBC
Posted to: Bel Powley, Camila Alves, Jonathan Majors, Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, RJ Cyler

