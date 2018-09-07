Noah Cyrus & Gallant: 'Mad at You' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus has dropped her brand-new track “Mad at You!”

The 18-year-old singer, along with R&B singer Gallant, unveiled the new song on Friday (September 7).

“Mad at You” is the first release from Noah‘s Good Cry EP, due out on September 21.

The track teems with emotion from the first note, as she belts the words over a stark piano, showcasing a real fragility before Gallant joins her, and their harmonies intertwine for a heartfelt exchange.

“This EP is mostly just about how my emotions have been, and about my anxiety, and about how I’ve been struggling with depression, and how it’s OK to feel those feelings,” Noah stated.

Noah will embark on her first North American headline tour, The Good Cry Tour, on September 22.

ICYMI, Noah seemingly split with rapper Lil Xan earlier this week.



Noah Cyrus, Gallant – Mad at You (Official Audio)

