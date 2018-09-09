Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 1:11 am

Janel Parrish Marries Longtime Love Chris Long in Hawaii!

Janel Parrish is married!

The 29-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum and longtime love Chris Long tied the knot on Saturday (September 8) in Hawaii.

“We feel so lucky we found each other in this crazy world,” Janel told Us Weekly. “Marrying my dream man in my home of Hawaii surrounded by family and friends was a dream.”

Janel wore a Inbal Dror gown as her sister served as Maid of Honor while the 33-year-old chemical engineer’s brother officiated the ceremony.

Chris popped the question to Janel back in October 2017 in Toronto.

Congrats Janel and Chris!
