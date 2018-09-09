Rachel Brosnahan & Brie Larson Attend Rodarte Fashion Show During NYFW!

Rachel Brosnahan and Brie Larson are looking fashionable as always!

The 27-year-old Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress and the 28-year-old Captain Marvel star were among the many stars who braved the rain to attend the Rodarte fashion show on Sunday (September 9) in a cemetery on the Lower East Side during 2018 New York Fashion Week in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Brosnahan

Grace Coddington, Whoopi Goldberg and Cara Santana were among the celebrities at the fashion event.

This was Rodarte‘s first showing in New York City following a two-year absence from Fashion Week.