Nicki Minaj Says Incident with Cardi B Was 'Humiliating'

Nicki Minaj is opening up in depth for the first time about the fight with Cardi B, which happened at a New York Fashion Week event last week.

“The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together,” the 35-year-old rapper said on her Beats 1 Queen Radio show.

Nicki addressed the claims that she said disparaging remarks about Cardi‘s daughter Kulture.

“It’s all lies,” Nicki said. “I would never ridicule anyone’s child. [It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody… I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting… These lies are ridiculous.”

“It’s crazy for me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy,” Nicki continued, referring to her real name. “I was wearing a Gaultier gown off the mother f–kin’ runway and I could not believe how humiliating it all felt — how we made ourselves look.”

Nicki then directly addressed Cardi and said, “You came into my f–kin culture. I never had to bang a DJ to play my songs. You call black women roaches. Real bitches never attack a woman. You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny. Get this woman some f–kin help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

You can see photos of Cardi B leaving the party with a bump on her head in the gallery.