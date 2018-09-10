Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 4:48 pm

Nicki Minaj Says Incident with Cardi B Was 'Humiliating'

Nicki Minaj Says Incident with Cardi B Was 'Humiliating'

Nicki Minaj is opening up in depth for the first time about the fight with Cardi B, which happened at a New York Fashion Week event last week.

“The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together,” the 35-year-old rapper said on her Beats 1 Queen Radio show.

Nicki addressed the claims that she said disparaging remarks about Cardi‘s daughter Kulture.

“It’s all lies,” Nicki said. “I would never ridicule anyone’s child. [It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody… I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting… These lies are ridiculous.”

“It’s crazy for me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy,” Nicki continued, referring to her real name. “I was wearing a Gaultier gown off the mother f–kin’ runway and I could not believe how humiliating it all felt — how we made ourselves look.”

Nicki then directly addressed Cardi and said, “You came into my f–kin culture. I never had to bang a DJ to play my songs. You call black women roaches. Real bitches never attack a woman. You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny. Get this woman some f–kin help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

You can see photos of Cardi B leaving the party with a bump on her head in the gallery.
Just Jared on Facebook
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 01
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 02
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 03
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 04
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 05
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 06
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 07
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 08
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 09
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 10
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 11
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 12
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 13
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 14
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 15
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 16
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 17
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 18
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 19
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 20
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 21
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 22
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 23
cardi b leaves party with bump on her head 24

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr
  • Sim

    The last line is hilarious and on point ” this women at the highest point of career and she’s throwing shoes”

  • Sim

    The last line is hilarious and on point ” this women at the highest point of career and she’s throwing shoes”

  • Sim

    The last line is hilarious and on point ” this women at the highest point of career and she’s throwing shoes”

  • imsn

    ”I would never ridicule anyone’s child.”….”I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol.” HMMMMMM

  • imsn

    ”I would never ridicule anyone’s child.”….”I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol.” HMMMMMM

  • imsn

    ”I would never ridicule anyone’s child.”….”I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol.” HMMMMMM

  • Sansa Squad

    Nicki’s right. Cardi has the opportunity to be taken seriously and work her way into a higher echelon (as Nicki points out here) of celebrity, yet she’s still on her Love & Hip Hop bullshit. I get being “real” and being “herself” is Cardi’s whole brand, but this is just stupid and embarrassing. I’d be furious if I were Nicki.

  • Sansa Squad

    Nicki’s right. Cardi has the opportunity to be taken seriously and work her way into a higher echelon (as Nicki points out here) of celebrity, yet she’s still on her Love & Hip Hop bullshit. I get being “real” and being “herself” is Cardi’s whole brand, but this is just stupid and embarrassing. I’d be furious if I were Nicki.

  • Sansa Squad

    Nicki’s right. Cardi has the opportunity to be taken seriously and work her way into a higher echelon (as Nicki points out here) of celebrity, yet she’s still on her Love & Hip Hop bullshit. I get being “real” and being “herself” is Cardi’s whole brand, but this is just stupid and embarrassing. I’d be furious if I were Nicki.

  • JL

    Trash vs. Trash – who cares what they do to each other.

  • JL

    Trash vs. Trash – who cares what they do to each other.

  • JL

    Trash vs. Trash – who cares what they do to each other.