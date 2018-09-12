Paris Hilton & Teyana Taylor Wear Angel Wings on Namilia Runway!

Paris Hilton and Teyana Taylor strut their way down the runway for the Namilia Fashion Show on Tuesday (September 11) at Gallery II at Spring Studios in New York City.

The 37-year-old DJ/businesswoman and the 27-year-old model/rapper flashed their abs in very edgy leather looks while rocking angel wings for the show.

Earlier this week, Paris transformed into Cruella De Vil as she strutted her stuff for the Disney Villains x The Blonds show.

