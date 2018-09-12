Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Is Fan Bingbing Missing? Chinese Actress Hasn't Been Seen in Months

Viola Davis Says She Regrets Role in 'The Help' - Find Out Why

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 7:00 am

Paris Hilton & Teyana Taylor Wear Angel Wings on Namilia Runway!

Paris Hilton and Teyana Taylor strut their way down the runway for the Namilia Fashion Show on Tuesday (September 11) at Gallery II at Spring Studios in New York City.

The 37-year-old DJ/businesswoman and the 27-year-old model/rapper flashed their abs in very edgy leather looks while rocking angel wings for the show.

Earlier this week, Paris transformed into Cruella De Vil as she strutted her stuff for the Disney Villains x The Blonds show.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies at the show…
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 01
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 02
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 03
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 04
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 05
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 06
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 07
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 08
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 09
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 10
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 11
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 12
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 13
paris hilton teyana taylor wear angel wings on namilia runway 14

