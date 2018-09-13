Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 3:25 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out After Filming 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' in Calabasas!

Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out After Filming 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' in Calabasas!

Kourtney Kardashian is heading out after a day at work!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen stepping out of a studio after a day of filming the hit reality show on Wednesday (September 2) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kourtney spent five hours filming for the show.

She looked cute in an orange blouse and ripped jeans as she made her way out of the studio for the day.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian recently revealed to her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney who would be True‘s legal guardian should anything ever happen to her.
