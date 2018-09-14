Kerry Washington Gets Ready For 'American Son's Broadway Debut!

Kerry Washington is heading to Broadway!

The 41-year-old actress stepped out at a photo call for her upcoming play American Son on Friday (September 14) at the New 42nd Street Studios in New York City.

Kerry was also joined by her co-stars Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee.

American Son follows a separated, interracial couple that reunite n a Florida Police station to grapple with the disappearance of their teenage son.

The show is set begin performances at the Booth Theatre October 6th.

