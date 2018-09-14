Top Stories
Are Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York &amp; Company Fashion Show!

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York & Company Fashion Show!

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 5:45 pm

Kerry Washington Gets Ready For 'American Son's Broadway Debut!

Kerry Washington Gets Ready For 'American Son's Broadway Debut!

Kerry Washington is heading to Broadway!

The 41-year-old actress stepped out at a photo call for her upcoming play American Son on Friday (September 14) at the New 42nd Street Studios in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kerry Washington

Kerry was also joined by her co-stars Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee.

American Son follows a separated, interracial couple that reunite n a Florida Police station to grapple with the disappearance of their teenage son.

The show is set begin performances at the Booth Theatre October 6th.

FYI: Kerry is wearing Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
kerry washington american son broadway photo call 01
kerry washington american son broadway photo call 02
kerry washington american son broadway photo call 03
kerry washington american son broadway photo call 04
kerry washington american son broadway photo call 05
kerry washington american son broadway photo call 06

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Eugene Lee, Jeremy Jordan, Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr