Joseph Fiennes & Madeline Brewer Joins 'Handmaid's Tale' Stars at Emmys 2018!

Joseph Fiennes and Madeline Brewer walk the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The stars of the show The Handmaid’s Tale were joined at the event by co-stars Max Minghella, Amanda Brugel, Sydney Sweeney, and O.T. Fagbenle.

Samira Wiley, who won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series last week at the Creative Arts Emmys, also stepped out!

The show is up for many awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

