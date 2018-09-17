Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:33 pm

Joseph Fiennes & Madeline Brewer Joins 'Handmaid's Tale' Stars at Emmys 2018!

Joseph Fiennes & Madeline Brewer Joins 'Handmaid's Tale' Stars at Emmys 2018!

Joseph Fiennes and Madeline Brewer walk the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The stars of the show The Handmaid’s Tale were joined at the event by co-stars Max Minghella, Amanda Brugel, Sydney Sweeney, and O.T. Fagbenle.

Samira Wiley, who won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series last week at the Creative Arts Emmys, also stepped out!

The show is up for many awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

FYI: Joseph is wearing a Chopard timepiece and cufflinks. Madeline is wearing a Brock Collection dress and Bvlgari jewelry. Samira is wearing a Jenny Packham gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Amanda is wearing Casadei shoes. Sydney is wearing a Reem Acra gown and Aldo shoes. Max is wearing a Prada tuxedo with Christian Louboutin shoes. O.T. is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture with a Panerai watch.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, amanda brugel, Emmy Awards, Joseph Fiennes, Madeline Brewer, Max Minghella, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Sydney Sweeney

