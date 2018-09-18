Daniel Emmet Performs Operatic Version of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' for 'AGT' Finals (Video)

Daniel Emmet shows off his vocal chops on a popular pop song during the America’s Got Talent finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 25-year-old opera singer performed an operatic version of Ed Sheeran‘s song “Perfect.” He performed the song in Italian and added a little English at the end.

Daniel had to fight his way into the finals as he was a wild card pick after previously being eliminated from the competition. America loved him though and voted him into the finale!

Watch the video below!