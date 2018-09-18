Kit Harington Says Sweetest Thing About Rose Leslie When Talking About 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington‘s show Game of Thrones picked up its third Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series on Monday night (September 17) and he had the sweetest thing to say backstage after the win.

The 31-year-old actor was asked what being on the HBO series means to him.

“I met my wife in this show,” Kit said (via Variety). “In that way, it gave me my future family and my life from here on in. That’s the main thing it did for me.”

Kit married his former co-star Rose Leslie over the summer in a beautiful wedding in Scotland.

“It’s changed it completely. The last 10 years. You cannot ask for a better job to have in your twenties, to take you through your twenties than to be an actor in Game of Thrones,” he added. “It’s been the most amazing thing. It’s changed it completely.”