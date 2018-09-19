ABC Orders Marvel Female Superhero Project From 'Wonder Woman' Screenwriter Allan Heinberg!

There’s a new Marvel project coming to ABC!

The network has given a production commitment to a series which will include Marvel female superheroes, Deadline reported on Wednesday (September 19).

The untitled hour-long drama will come from Allan Heinberg, who also wrote the screenplay for Wonder Woman. No specific plot details have been revealed yet.

“I hear the drama is based on lesser-known Marvel characters. There have been a number of fairly obscure female superhero team-ups that have appeared sporadically in Marvel comics over the years, including A-Force, Lady Liberators and Fearless Defenders,” Deadline‘s Nellie Andreeva writes.

“Launching a new Marvel series has been a priority for ABC, with the Heinberg project emerging as a strong contender from the get-go, I hear.”