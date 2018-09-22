Top Stories
Melissa Benoist is All Smiles While Filming 'Supergirl' With David Ajala

Melissa Benoist is All Smiles While Filming 'Supergirl' With David Ajala

Melissa Benoist flashes a grin while getting into character on the Supergirl set!

The 29-year-old Whiplash actress was seen filming new footage for season four on Friday (September 21) in Vancouver, Canada.

She was joined by David Ajala, who will be playing the new, recurring role of Manchester Black.

Other new cast members who will be joining the show are April Parker Jones as series regular Colonel Haley, and transgender activist Nicole Maines, marking the first transgender superhero on TV.

Season four of Supergirl will premiere on October 14 on The CW. To check out the latest poster and pics, head over to JustJaredJR.com
