Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 12:23 am

Brie Larson & Jamie Foxx Film 'Just Mercy' in Atlanta

Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx are on the set!

The 28-year-old Captain Marvel actress and the 50-year-old actor were spotted working on the set of their upcoming film Just Mercy on Saturday (September 22) in Atlanta, Ga.

The movie follows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free.

Brie plays Eva Ansley, while Jamie plays the role of Walter McMillian. Michael B. Jordan and O’Shea Jackson Jr. also co-star in the movie.
Photos: BACKGRID
