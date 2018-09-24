Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Enjoy Date Night at Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone had a date night at Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s concert over the weekend.

The 43-year-old actor and 21-year-old model were seen arriving together over the weekend to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The On the Run II tour enjoyed two nights at the venue and there were tons of celebrities in attendance at the event.

