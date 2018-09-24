Stephen Amell Launches Aisha Tyler's Special Nocking Point Wine at a Fan Event!

Stephen Amell joins his longtime friend Aisha Tyler while attending a special launch event for Nocking Point Wine’s “Night Ender” wine on Saturday (September 22) at LA River Studios in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Arrow actor and his business partner Andrew Harding teamed up with Aisha to create the special wine.

Proceeds from the sale of Aisha‘s wine will benefit one of her favorite organizations, the International Rescue Committee.

300 superfans attended the launch event and enjoyed a Q&A with Aisha, Stephen, and Andrew, where they discussed everything from politics and the origins of their friendship, to the responsibilities of being a celebrity and giving back to others.