Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 2:55 pm

Stephen Amell Launches Aisha Tyler's Special Nocking Point Wine at a Fan Event!

Stephen Amell Launches Aisha Tyler's Special Nocking Point Wine at a Fan Event!

Stephen Amell joins his longtime friend Aisha Tyler while attending a special launch event for Nocking Point Wine’s “Night Ender” wine on Saturday (September 22) at LA River Studios in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Arrow actor and his business partner Andrew Harding teamed up with Aisha to create the special wine.

Proceeds from the sale of Aisha‘s wine will benefit one of her favorite organizations, the International Rescue Committee.

300 superfans attended the launch event and enjoyed a Q&A with Aisha, Stephen, and Andrew, where they discussed everything from politics and the origins of their friendship, to the responsibilities of being a celebrity and giving back to others.
Just Jared on Facebook
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 01
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 02
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 03
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 04
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 05.
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 06
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 07.
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 08
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 09
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 10
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 11
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 12
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 13
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 14
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 15
stephen amell aisha tyler nocking point event 16

Photos: Nocking Point
Posted to: Aisha Tyler, Stephen Amell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop