Dakota Johnson on Chris Martin Relationship: 'I Am Very Happy'

Dakota Johnson is on the cover of Tatler magazine, on newsstands October 1.

Here’s what the 28-year-old Suspiria star had to share with the mag..

On her relationship with Chris Martin: “I’m not going to talk about it. But I am very happy.”

On being in therapy since she was 3: “Yes. I was just playing with toys with someone in an office, you know … It’s not news that my parents had some troubling moments and I think [they wanted] just to make sure that I was safe, because they cared. I love therapy. I don’t know what I’d do without it. Truly. Everyone should be in therapy … I have been in therapy so long that I go to the therapist that the therapists go to. I can psychoanalyze myself and then I’m like, ‘Well, but I’m still here. So, now what?’”

On playing sexual characters: “Playing sexual characters is interesting to me. I find it powerful… I’ve always been fascinated by women who are in touch with their sexuality, who are proud of it, who are not passive about it. I don’t think that in order to be respected and in order to feel powerful that you need to be sexless.’ She rails against the double standards in society that mean a man can be aggressive and admired for it, whereas ‘if you’re forthright [as a woman], if you’re bossy, and you say what you mean and mean what you say, then sometimes you might be called a bitch or a diva.’ She pauses. ‘Which is wild.”

See the full feature in the November issue of Tatler, available on digital download and newsstands on Monday October 1.