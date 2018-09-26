Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 11:36 am

Dakota Johnson on Chris Martin Relationship: 'I Am Very Happy'

Dakota Johnson on Chris Martin Relationship: 'I Am Very Happy'

Dakota Johnson is on the cover of Tatler magazine, on newsstands October 1.

Here’s what the 28-year-old Suspiria star had to share with the mag..

On her relationship with Chris Martin: “I’m not going to talk about it. But I am very happy.”

On being in therapy since she was 3: “Yes. I was just playing with toys with someone in an office, you know … It’s not news that my parents had some troubling moments and I think [they wanted] just to make sure that I was safe, because they cared. I love therapy. I don’t know what I’d do without it. Truly. Everyone should be in therapy … I have been in therapy so long that I go to the therapist that the therapists go to. I can psychoanalyze myself and then I’m like, ‘Well, but I’m still here. So, now what?’”

On playing sexual characters: “Playing sexual characters is interesting to me. I find it powerful… I’ve always been fascinated by women who are in touch with their sexuality, who are proud of it, who are not passive about it. I don’t think that in order to be respected and in order to feel powerful that you need to be sexless.’ She rails against the double standards in society that mean a man can be aggressive and admired for it, whereas ‘if you’re forthright [as a woman], if you’re bossy, and you say what you mean and mean what you say, then sometimes you might be called a bitch or a diva.’ She pauses. ‘Which is wild.”

See the full feature in the November issue of Tatler, available on digital download and newsstands on Monday October 1.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson tatler magazine 01
dakota johnson tatler magazine 02
dakota johnson tatler magazine 03

Credit: Jack Waterlot/Tatler
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Leah Jenner officially files for divorce from husband Brandon - TMZ
  • The stars of Riverdale are teasing season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump is getting called out by one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates - TooFab
  • The new trailer for the Transformers spin-off is out now - Lainey Gossip
  • Camila Cabello is hard at work on her second album - Just Jared Jr
  • This former Disney Channel star was reportedly considered for the American Idol reboot - Gossip Cop