Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 12:39 pm

Avril Lavigne's 'Head Above Water' Music Video Debuts - Watch Now!

Avril Lavigne's 'Head Above Water' Music Video Debuts - Watch Now!

Avril Lavigne has officially returned to music and debuted the music video for her song “Head Above Water.”

“It makes my heart so unbelievably full to premiere the #HeadAboveWater music video for you all today, on my birthday. From the very first day I started writing this song, I have been inspired and gathering visuals and imagining what the music video could look like,” Avril posted on her Twitter account.

You can stream the song right here.

Watch the music video for Avril Lavigne’s brand new song “Head Above Water” below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Avril Lavigne, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop