Avril Lavigne's 'Head Above Water' Music Video Debuts - Watch Now!

Avril Lavigne has officially returned to music and debuted the music video for her song “Head Above Water.”

“It makes my heart so unbelievably full to premiere the #HeadAboveWater music video for you all today, on my birthday. From the very first day I started writing this song, I have been inspired and gathering visuals and imagining what the music video could look like,” Avril posted on her Twitter account.

You can stream the song right here.

Watch the music video for Avril Lavigne’s brand new song “Head Above Water” below…