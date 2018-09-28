Big Brother's Bayleigh Got Pregnant in the House, Suffered a Miscarriage in Jury House

Bayleigh Dayton has confirmed that she got pregnant during her time in the Big Brother house, though she sadly suffered a miscarriage while in the jury house.

The 25-year-old reality star was in a relationship with Chris “Swaggy C” Williams during their time in the house and they conceived a child. During the live finale, he proposed to her and some fans thought they just got engaged because they were expecting a baby.

“During the time that Swaggy and I spent in the house, we spent every moment together and were aware that we fell deep in love and that was in the public eyes, so we shared some quite intimate moments in the house,” Bayleigh said in a video shared on YouTube. “During our time in the Big Brother house, I did conceive a little baby, but unfortunately, and we don’t know why, I had a miscarriage in the jury house. It’s something that were still figuring out. We just got a chance to talk to each other about it for the first time today.”

“I would have been ecstatic if I were to have a BB baby. It would have a been a blessing and we were both really excited when we found out. We were both really, really upset when we found out we lost it,” she added.

Bayleigh added that Swaggy knew she lost the baby before he proposed.

“He knew that he lost the baby before he decided to propose and he still decided to propose, so the whole, people saying he’s only proposing because I’m pregnant thing, that’s hurtful, so stop,” she said.