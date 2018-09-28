Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Top Stories
Fri, 28 September 2018 at 1:24 pm

Kim Kardashian steps out in a money-covered outfit!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted arriving at Delilah on Thursday night (September 27) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She was there to celebrate a successful business deal involving her friend Anastasia Soare, the brow expert who founded Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Kim donned head-to-toe dollar bills, sporting a vintage Jeremy Scott trench coat and matching boots. She finished off her look with a crystal-covered Judith Leiber money purse.

Kylie Jenner was also in attendance, opting for a little black spaghetti strap dress and accessorizing with a Judith Leiber lipstick-shaped clutch.

Other guests included Samantha Ronson, Kyle Richards, Maria Menounos, and her husband Keven Undergaro.

Also pictured inside: Kendall Jenner leaving her hotel and catching a flight out of Paris, France, on Friday following various fashion week events.

25+ pictures inside of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner stepping out in LA and Paris…

Credit: INSTARimages.com, WENN; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
