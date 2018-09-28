Fri, 28 September 2018 at 11:01 am
Malia Obama Makes Her Music Video Debut - Watch Now!
- Malia Obama is making her debut in a music video! – TMZ
- Vanessa Hudgens returns to music!- Just Jared Jr
- Get all the deets on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s wedding this weekend! – Lainey Gossip
- JWoww files for divorce! – TooFab
- What’s the deal with the Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake divorce rumor? – Gossip Cop
- Will you dress like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson for Halloween? – Popsugar
- Ari is also opening up about her emotions lately… – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Malia Obama, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet