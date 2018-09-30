Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 10:34 pm

Miley Cyrus Grabs Lunch With Friends in Malibu!

Miley Cyrus is enjoying some friend time!

The 25-year-old “Younger Now” pop star was spotted hanging out with friends on Sunday (September 30) in Malibu, Calif.

Miley was seen enjoying a girls day out with a group of friends at SoHo House, wearing a jean jacket and sporting her hair in a ponytail.

Miley‘s kept it pretty lowkey for the past few months, rarely being spotted out in public and about and laying low on social media. She also deleted her Instagram posts back in July, and has yet to post anything on Twitter since July either.

