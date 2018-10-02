Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 2:47 pm

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson & More Stars Discuss Their 'First Times' Voting!

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and more celebrities are coming together to discuss their “first times”…pertaining to voting!

Many Marvel stars were involved in the PSA including Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, and Chadwick Boseman, as well as others including Rosario Dawson, Zoe Kravitz, and more.

“My first time with a woman was 2016,” Chris said about Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. “It felt good, but it ended badly.”

The PSA was made by March For Our Lives in conjunction with We Stand United to encourage people – including young, first time voters – to get out and vote!
