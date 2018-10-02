Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson & More Stars Discuss Their 'First Times' Voting!

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and more celebrities are coming together to discuss their “first times”…pertaining to voting!

Many Marvel stars were involved in the PSA including Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, and Chadwick Boseman, as well as others including Rosario Dawson, Zoe Kravitz, and more.

“My first time with a woman was 2016,” Chris said about Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. “It felt good, but it ended badly.”

The PSA was made by March For Our Lives in conjunction with We Stand United to encourage people – including young, first time voters – to get out and vote!