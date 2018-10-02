Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018

Eva Longoria Steps Out for 'Reversing Roe' Screening in NYC

Eva Longoria strikes a pose as she arrives at a screening of Netflix’s Reversing Roe on Tuesday (October 2) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actress/director looked chic in a white blouse and black trousers as she joined filmmakers Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg at the screening of their new documentary.

Later that day, Eva was all smiles in a black blazer as she stepped out for her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The documentary follows the decades-long political campaign to overturn Roe v. Wade through interviews with abortion supporters and opponents.

You can stream Reversing Roe on Netflix now.

