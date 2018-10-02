Eva Longoria Steps Out for 'Reversing Roe' Screening in NYC

Eva Longoria strikes a pose as she arrives at a screening of Netflix’s Reversing Roe on Tuesday (October 2) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actress/director looked chic in a white blouse and black trousers as she joined filmmakers Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg at the screening of their new documentary.

Later that day, Eva was all smiles in a black blazer as she stepped out for her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The documentary follows the decades-long political campaign to overturn Roe v. Wade through interviews with abortion supporters and opponents.

You can stream Reversing Roe on Netflix now.

