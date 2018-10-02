Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Gisele Bundchen Recalls Learning that Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan Was Pregnant

Gisele Bundchen has a new book coming out soon and she opens up about the moment she learned that her then-boyfriend (and future husband) Tom Brady was expecting a child with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Two months after Tom and Gisele started dating in 2007, they found out that Bridget was pregnant with his first child – son Jack, now 11.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Gisele wrote in her book “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.”

“It wasn’t the ideal situation for anyone — there’s no manual to prepare you for that,” she added in an interview with People. “But I’m so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child.”

“He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand,” she added about her step-son. “I fell in love with him.”

Tom and Gisele are also the parents of son Benjamin, 8, and daughter Vivian, 5.
