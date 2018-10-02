Gisele Bundchen Recalls Learning that Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan Was Pregnant

Gisele Bundchen has a new book coming out soon and she opens up about the moment she learned that her then-boyfriend (and future husband) Tom Brady was expecting a child with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Two months after Tom and Gisele started dating in 2007, they found out that Bridget was pregnant with his first child – son Jack, now 11.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Gisele wrote in her book “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.”

“It wasn’t the ideal situation for anyone — there’s no manual to prepare you for that,” she added in an interview with People. “But I’m so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child.”

“He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand,” she added about her step-son. “I fell in love with him.”

Tom and Gisele are also the parents of son Benjamin, 8, and daughter Vivian, 5.