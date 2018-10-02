Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 2:12 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Heads Out After a Day of Filming 'KUWTK' in LA!

Kourtney Kardashian Heads Out After a Day of Filming 'KUWTK' in LA!

Kourtney Kardashian is heading out after another busy day at work!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was seen heading out of the studio on Monday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney looked cute while making her way out, wearing light brown Dickies pants and a black shoulder-less top while rocking snakeskin heels.

Kourtney was spotted heading out for dinner with sister Kim Kardashian last week in New York City. The family was in town for Kanye West‘s performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian studio la october 2018 01
kourtney kardashian studio la october 2018 02
kourtney kardashian studio la october 2018 03
kourtney kardashian studio la october 2018 04
kourtney kardashian studio la october 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Stoni

    “busy day at work”
    hahaha those people don’t know what work is.

  • Stoni

    “busy day at work”
    hahaha those people don’t know what work is.