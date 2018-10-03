Bill & Hillary Clinton Attend Christina Aguilera Concert in New York City!

Bill and Hillary Clinton are true Fighters!

The former President of the United States and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee were in attendance at Christina Aguilera‘s Liberation Tour stop on Wednesday (October 3) in New York City.

Bill and Hillary happily waved at cameras with big smiles as they arrived at the venue, where the Lotus pop icon performed tracks like “Genie In A Bottle,” “Bionic,” “Dirrty” and “Woohoo.”

The two also met up with Huma Abedin, vice chair of Hillary‘s 2016 campaign, in the venue.