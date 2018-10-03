'The Conners' Prepare for the Holidays Without Mom Roseanne in New Trailer - Watch Here!

The Conners are back!

In the new promo in the Roseanne spinoff series, fans are given a look at the family’s life without matriarch Roseanne Barr.

The promo doesn’t make any reference to Roseanne, but is instead filled with laughs and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) talking about preparing for the holidays.

According to the actress – who was fired from the show after her racist comments – her character will be killed off because of an opioid overdose. However, ABC has not officially confirmed that.

The Conners premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 16 at 8pm ET.

Watch the promo below!