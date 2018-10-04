Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Arrive at Church in Beverly Hills

Bill &amp; Hillary Clinton Attend Christina Aguilera Concert in New York City!

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Bradley Cooper & Jimmy Fallon Leave Mid-Interview on 'Tonight Show' - Watch!

Bradley Cooper & Jimmy Fallon Leave Mid-Interview on 'Tonight Show' - Watch!

Bradley Cooper is checking something!

The 43-year-old A Star Is Born actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (October 3) in New York City.

During his appearance, Bradley talked about his chemistry with his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, as well as having his first No. 1 song on iTunes with “Shadow.”

Later on, he ditched the studio mid-interview with Jimmy to confirm he is wearing the same suit he wore during his last Tonight Show appearance!

Watch below!
