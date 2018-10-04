Bradley Cooper & Jimmy Fallon Leave Mid-Interview on 'Tonight Show' - Watch!

Bradley Cooper is checking something!

The 43-year-old A Star Is Born actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (October 3) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

During his appearance, Bradley talked about his chemistry with his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, as well as having his first No. 1 song on iTunes with “Shadow.”

Later on, he ditched the studio mid-interview with Jimmy to confirm he is wearing the same suit he wore during his last Tonight Show appearance!

Watch below!