Chris Evans Joins Daniel Craig in Murder Mystery 'Knives Out'

Chris Evans and Daniel Craig are teaming up for a new movie!

The 37-year-old actor has signed on to join the 50-year-old James Bond actor in the upcoming murder mystery movie Knives Out.

Details for the film are being kept under wraps, but it is being reported that the movie is a modern day murder mystery in the classic whodunit style.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson wrote the screenplay and will be directing the movie.

News of Chris‘ casting comes after he seemingly announced that he his hanging up his Captain America suit after wrapping production on Avengers 4.