Eva Longoria Gets Support from Ricky Martin at Mexico City's Global Gift Gala!

Eva Longoria strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2018 Global Gift Gala held at the St Regis Hotel on Wednesday (October 3) in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 43-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by her longtime friend Ricky Martin who came out to show his support.

“What a successful night. Thank you #Mexico for the love,” Ricky captioned with his Instagram post.

Eva is the acting ambassador of the Global Gift Foundation – a charity that works to raise funds for foundations, charities and organisations that share its vision and aims.