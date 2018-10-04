Top Stories
Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Bill &amp; Hillary Clinton Attend Christina Aguilera Concert in New York City!

Bill & Hillary Clinton Attend Christina Aguilera Concert in New York City!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 9:45 am

Eva Longoria Gets Support from Ricky Martin at Mexico City's Global Gift Gala!

Eva Longoria Gets Support from Ricky Martin at Mexico City's Global Gift Gala!

Eva Longoria strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2018 Global Gift Gala held at the St Regis Hotel on Wednesday (October 3) in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 43-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by her longtime friend Ricky Martin who came out to show his support.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

“What a successful night. Thank you #Mexico for the love,” Ricky captioned with his Instagram post.

Eva is the acting ambassador of the Global Gift Foundation – a charity that works to raise funds for foundations, charities and organisations that share its vision and aims.

Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria gets support from ricky martin at mexico city global gift gala 01
eva longoria gets support from ricky martin at mexico city global gift gala 02
eva longoria gets support from ricky martin at mexico city global gift gala 03
eva longoria gets support from ricky martin at mexico city global gift gala 04
eva longoria gets support from ricky martin at mexico city global gift gala 05

Credit: Victor Chavez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop
  • Stoni

    What is wrong with her dress? It makes her butt look huge. Not flattering at all.