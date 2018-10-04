Top Stories
Thu, 04 October 2018 at 10:20 pm

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Attend 'First Man' D.C. Premiere at National Air & Space Museum!

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Attend 'First Man' D.C. Premiere at National Air & Space Museum!

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy walk the red carpet together at the premiere of their new movie First Man on Thursday (October 4) at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

The co-stars were joined at the event by director Damien Chazelle and other cast members including Patrick Fugit, Olivia Hamilton, Shea Whigham, Lukas Haas, and Brian d’Arcy James.

First Man doesn’t hit theaters until next week, but the reviews are already coming in and they’re overwhelmingly positive! The movie currently has an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and the site says that the film “uses a personal focus to fuel a look back at a pivotal moment in human history – and takes audiences on a soaring dramatic journey along the way.”

FYI: Claire is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.
