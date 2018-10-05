Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 5:00 am

Claire Danes Kicks Off Her Morning with a Workout!

Claire Danes Kicks Off Her Morning with a Workout!

Claire Danes enjoys the sunny weather while walking to the gym on Wednesday morning (October 3) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress kept things sporty in a gray sweater, printed leggings, and slides as she headed to her workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Danes

Claire has been enjoying some time out of the spotlight after welcoming her second son with husband Hugh Dancy back in August.

Earlier in the summer, it was announced that Claire‘s hit Showtime series Homeland will be ending after it’s upcoming eighth season.
