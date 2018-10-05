Claire Danes Kicks Off Her Morning with a Workout!

Claire Danes enjoys the sunny weather while walking to the gym on Wednesday morning (October 3) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress kept things sporty in a gray sweater, printed leggings, and slides as she headed to her workout.

Claire has been enjoying some time out of the spotlight after welcoming her second son with husband Hugh Dancy back in August.

Earlier in the summer, it was announced that Claire‘s hit Showtime series Homeland will be ending after it’s upcoming eighth season.