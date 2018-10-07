Top Stories
Sun, 07 October 2018 at 9:41 pm

Gigi Hadid To Star In Upcoming H&M x Moschino Campaign

Gigi Hadid To Star In Upcoming H&M x Moschino Campaign

Gigi Hadid wears her name on her sweater while stepping out on Friday evening (October 5) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model was on her way to dinner with a friend as she wore a “Fashion Month Tour” turtleneck with black skinny jeans, and black booties.

That same day, campaign images were released for the upcoming H&M x Moschino collaboration featuring Gigi. Check them out right HERE!

Earlier in the day, Gigi was seen wearing a blue, cropped hoodie while arriving back at her apartment with an iced coffee in hand.
Photos: BackGrid USA
