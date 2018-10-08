Alexander Skarsgard & Florence Pugh's 'Little Drummer Girl' Trailer - Watch Now!

Alexander Skarsgard and Florence Pugh star in the debut trailer for The Little Drummer Girl!

The spy thriller is coming to AMC in a three-night event beginning on November 19 and wrapping up November 21.

“We believe that you have talent that is being wasted,” spy mastermind Kurtz (Michael Shannon) says in the trailer to Florence’s character. “And if you decide to collaborate on this performance, you will never be wasted again.”

Be sure to tune in to catch the miniseries, which is six total hours long.

Watch the debut trailer below…