Billie Eilish Debuts 'hostage' Music Video - Watch Here!

Billie Eilish has just released the official music video for her song “hostage,” taken from her debut EP dont smile at me.

The stunning visual is the unique collaboration between the 16-year-old singer-songwriter, Stromae, Luc Junior Tam and Henry Scholfield.

“It was a dream for me to get to work with everyone involved,” Billie said in a statement. “I was a big fan of Stromae and I was blown away with the treatment and vision he, his brother, Luc Junior Tam (collectively known as Mosaert) and Henry had for this song, which perfectly matched the thoughts behind the lyrics.”

Billie is set to make her daytime television debut, performing “you should see me in a crown” live on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Wednesday, October 10.



Billie Eilish – ‘hostage’ (Music Video)